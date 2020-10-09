ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

13 charged in plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer -- Here’s what we know
DETROIT – Thirteen people have been accused of participating in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan government.
Charges were announced on Thursday at a press conference held by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other agencies.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 132,039; Death toll now at 6,869
Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable temperatures continue
We’re on a winning streak as far as temperatures are concerned. Rain chances are slight through the weekend for us as Delta closes in on the Louisiana coast.
The Wayne County Health Department issued an emergency public health order Thursday requiring residents to continue taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The family of a 20-year-old Southfield woman declared dead, then found alive, is asking for $50 million in a lawsuit against the city of Southfield.
A Detroit woman is being charged with second-degree murder and driving while intoxicated following a car crash that killed a 6-year-old boy Monday night.
Crews have started working on segment two of the I-75 modernization project in Oakland County, and there are some closures to be aware of.
Michigan unemployment offices to institute scheduled phone calls to better reach residents
A major compliant for thousands of Michiganders working to collect unemployment benefits has been trying to reach someone on the phone to answer questions. With Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offices closed, residents have no choice but to rely on the website or phone -- but some changes are being made to make it easier.
Regeneron asks FDA for emergency approval of COVID-19 antibody treatment given to Trump
President Donald Trump is shining a bright light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he claims has “cured” him of the coronavirus. After Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, he received an experimental antiviral cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, which he has praised for the seemingly quick pace of his recovery. The cocktail is a combination of two manufactures antibodies and was “designed to specifically block infectivity” of COVID-19, according to the company.
Newer breast cancer screening guidelines put Black women at disadvantage
The best age to start screening for breast cancer has been the subject of much debate, with some guidelines recommending age 50, others 45 or 40. Researcher Dr. Murray Rebner said the later guidelines are putting Black women at a disadvantage by ignoring some very key facts about their risk.
