ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020

DETROIT – Thirteen people have been accused of participating in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the Michigan government.

Charges were announced on Thursday at a press conference held by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and other agencies.

Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable temperatures continue

We’re on a winning streak as far as temperatures are concerned. Rain chances are slight through the weekend for us as Delta closes in on the Louisiana coast.

A major compliant for thousands of Michiganders working to collect unemployment benefits has been trying to reach someone on the phone to answer questions. With Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency offices closed, residents have no choice but to rely on the website or phone -- but some changes are being made to make it easier.

President Donald Trump is shining a bright light on an experimental antibody cocktail that he claims has “cured” him of the coronavirus. After Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, he received an experimental antiviral cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption, which he has praised for the seemingly quick pace of his recovery. The cocktail is a combination of two manufactures antibodies and was “designed to specifically block infectivity” of COVID-19, according to the company.

The best age to start screening for breast cancer has been the subject of much debate, with some guidelines recommending age 50, others 45 or 40. Researcher Dr. Murray Rebner said the later guidelines are putting Black women at a disadvantage by ignoring some very key facts about their risk.

