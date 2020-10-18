50ºF

ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

President Trump, Gov. Whitmer accuse each other of inciting violence

DETROIT – President Donald Trump took aim at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when he visited Michigan Saturday.

Michigan Gov. Whitmer appeared on Meet the Press Sunday and claimed the president has responsibility in the domestic terrorism plot against her while having a visible pin that read “8645.” Supporters of the president took 86-45 as an incitement of violence against the 45th president.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 144,897; Death toll now at 7,010

Metro Detroit weather: Rain showers returning Sunday evening, chillier overnight

Wet weather returns Sunday evening. Light to moderate showers are likely with a cold front approaching. Temperatures quickly fall from the 50s to the 40s just after sunset.

Rain becomes more widely scattered under mostly cloudy skies, Sunday night.

Read the full forecast here.

