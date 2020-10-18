ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE report -- Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

President Trump, Gov. Whitmer accuse each other of inciting violence
DETROIT – President Donald Trump took aim at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer when he visited Michigan Saturday.
Michigan Gov. Whitmer appeared on Meet the Press Sunday and claimed the president has responsibility in the domestic terrorism plot against her while having a visible pin that read “8645.” Supporters of the president took 86-45 as an incitement of violence against the 45th president.
The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 144,897; Death toll now at 7,010
