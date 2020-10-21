Teen clerk charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – An 18-year-old gas station clerk has been charged with second-degree murder after shooting and killing a 30-year-old man inside of the store on Oct. 12.

Mohammad Hizam, of Hamtramck, was charged Wednesday with second-degree murder, manslaughter and two counts of felony firearm, officials said.

Hizam is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Joshua Lewis with a rifle inside of a gas station convenience store in the 10070 block of Gratiot Avenue.

Officials say at about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 12 Hizam observed Lewis breaking the glass of a “coin pusher” game with a hammer. The teen clerk then allegedly picked up a rifle while behind an enclosed glass portion of the store and shot Lewis once in the chest.

Lewis was pronounced dead from the single gunshot wound, officials said.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office initially returned a warrant request submitted by the Detroit Police Department due to missing documents required for a complete review. The requested documents were returned to the prosecutor’s office and their review has been completed.

Hizam was arraigned in the 36th District Court on Wednesday. He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in court next on Nov. 4.

More: Local News