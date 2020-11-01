48ºF

1 person dead, 1 injured in shooting on West Grand Street in Detroit

Unknown person fired multiple shots at victims, police say

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting Friday night that left one person dead and another injured.

The shooting happened at about 9:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Grand Street.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two victims, ages 25 and 26, were standing outside and talking when an unknown person fired multiple shots in their direction.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. The 25-year-old was pronounced dead, whereas the 26-year-old was listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

