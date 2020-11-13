ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

Gov. Whitmer ‘strongly considering all actions’ to stop spread of COVID-19 in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is “strongly considering all actions” to slow the spread of COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations and deaths surge statewide.
“Right now, my team and I are following the numbers closely and strongly considering all actions that we can take to keep Michiganders safe,” Whitmer said.
Michigan coronavirus cases up to 236,225; Death toll now at 7,811
COVID-19 exhaustion at Michigan hospitals: ‘We got through first surge on adrenaline, now it’s a marathon’
Michigan hospital leaders are worried about health care workers becoming exhausted by eight months of battling COVID-19 as hospitals start to fill up with patients once again. As state officials announce 6,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in Michigan, hospitalizations are starting to trend in wrong direction. During a virtual discussion with the presidents and CEOS of major Michigan health systems, the most pressing concern isn’t space, but staff availability.
Clinton Township voting error caused by Macomb County clerk, city clerk says
The city clerk in Clinton Township is blaming Macomb County for 10 voters who cast ballots this year but died before the election. Michigan state law is clear. If someone dies before 8 p.m. on Election Day, their vote does not count. In Clinton Township, it turns out 10 people who cast their ballots but died before the election had their votes counted because the deaths weren’t reported.
