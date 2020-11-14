ClickOnDetroit NIGHTSIDE REPORT -- Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

‘You cannot outrun your past’: Fugitive arrested in Michigan nearly 50 years after escaping custody
DETROIT – A wanted fugitive was arrested in Grand Blanc on Thursday after escaping custody nearly 50 years ago.
On June 1, 1971, Leonard Rayne Moses escaped the custody of law enforcement officials while attending his grandmother’s funeral in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Top Henry Ford Health doctor worried about Michigan COVID-19 deaths rising in near future
Michigan announced 8,516 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, smashing the previous single-day record by more than 1,500 cases. The state also reported 118 new deaths, including 83 from a Vital Records review. A week ago Friday, Michigan reported 3,700 new cases, so the total has more than double. The fast-moving spread of the virus isn’t letting up despite dire warnings from experts and hospital leaders.
New study renews concerns about role of restaurants, bars in spread of COVID-19
Rapidly climbing case counts of COVID-19 have led to cities and counties in several states to issue new restrictions on restaurants and bars. A new study is renewing concerns about the role restaurants and bars may play in helping to spread COVID-19. Researchers from Stanford University studied cell phone data from 10 U.S. cities collected from March to May of this year.
