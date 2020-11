INKSTER, Mich. – One person was shot and killed Friday night outside a restaurant on Middlebelt Road in Inkster.

Shots were fired at Moe’s Fish & Chicken between Michigan Avenue and Cherry Hill Road. Witnesses reported gunfire will several customers lined outside the restaurant.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

Stay with Local 4 as more information becomes available.

You can watch the report in the video above.

More: Metro Detroit crime news