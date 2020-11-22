ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Nov. 22, 2020

Michigan lawsuit claims Trump campaign is attempting to disenfranchise Black voters
A group of Detroit voters is suing the Trump Campaign claiming it is trying to disenfranchise Black voters in its attempt to block the certification of votes in Wayne County.
Trump team requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race
President Donald Trump’s campaign requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race on Saturday, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state, as his legal team presses forward with attacks alleging widespread fraud without proof.
Winter weather advisory issued for Metro Detroit, counties outside region
A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
Between two to four inches of snow is expected today.
Coronavirus in Michigan 🦠
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 302,705 as of Saturday, including 8,478 deaths, state officials report.
Saturday’s update represents 7,528 new cases and 101 additional deaths, including 59 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
On Friday, the state reported a total of 9,779 new cases and 53 additional deaths.
Friday’s update represents Michigan’s highest single-day total by 1,263 cases. The state reported 8,516 new cases on Nov. 13.
New Today: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Nov. 22, 2020
Here’s a look at more of the data:
Metro Detroit weather: Winter weather advisory in effect with up to 4 inches of snow expected
