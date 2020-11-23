81-year-old carjacked by Warren woman at Somerset Collection

TROY, Mich. – An 81-year-old woman was carjacked at Somerset Collection today, Troy police say.

According to Troy police, the incident happened at around 9 a.m. Monday while the victim was in her 2017 Buick Regal on the north side of Somerset Collection.

Police say she was then approached by the 29-year-old carjacker from Warren who demanded the vehicle.

The victim was pulled out of the vehicle and the carjacker drove off with it. Both the vehicle and the carjacker were located shortly afterward by police.

The Warren resident is in police custody. No injuries were reported, but the victim was shaken up, police say. The incident happened before the mall opened. Police say the victim had things she needed to get done inside the mall.

Other crime related incidents have taken place at the Somerset Collection this year.

