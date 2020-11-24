Northville parents, educators clash over in-person learning

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Northville Public Schools has worked with a hybrid school year with students learning in person.

On Monday, the district met to discuss the future of in-person learning.

”Whatever happens it’s not going to please everyone,” said district superintendent Mary Kay Gallagher, who laid out a recommendation for the district.

Following the mandatory three-week shutdown of high schools, Gallagher wants to keep the middle and high school virtual until Jan. 19.

Elementary schools would take a week-on, week-off approach.

During public comment, several parents, who are also doctors and healthcare workers, pushed hard for in-person learning.

You can watch the full report in the video posted above.