Nightside Report Dec. 1, 2020: Sterling Heights police search for gunman in shooting captured on camera

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at a woman a few feet away from her door in Sterling Heights.

“We heard the shots, like six shots and there was a woman yelling. It was kinda scary for us,” said a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

Metro Detroit weather: As snowfall winds down, milder temperatures approach

As our early week snowmaker winds down, milder temperatures will replace it, just not for the entire forecast.

Some Michigan lawmakers will spend much of Wednesday holding a hearing about Detroit ballots, despite the fact that the state’s election results were certified. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday afternoon that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the results of the presidential election.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Tuesday to decide who should get vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is made available. The panel is expected to advise that the country’s 21 million health care workers should receive a vaccine before anyone else.

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 --