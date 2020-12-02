32ºF

Nightside Report Dec. 1, 2020: Sterling Heights police search for gunman in shooting captured on camera

Here are tonight’s top stories

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 11, 2020 at 8:03 p.m.
View of Detroit from the Windsor sky camera on Sept. 11, 2020 at 8:03 p.m. (WDIV)

Police search for gunman who shot woman outside Sterling Heights condominium

DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at a woman a few feet away from her door in Sterling Heights.

“We heard the shots, like six shots and there was a woman yelling. It was kinda scary for us,” said a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.

Michigan coronavirus cases up to 366,242; Death toll now at 9,324

Metro Detroit weather: As snowfall winds down, milder temperatures approach

As our early week snowmaker winds down, milder temperatures will replace it, just not for the entire forecast.

Click here to read the full forecast.

4 Fast Facts

  • A 13-year-old girl missing for weeks is back with her family after a concerned community member reached out. Click here to read more.
  • Police said an armed man robbed a Detroit dollar store and sexually assaulted two female employees. Click here to read more.
  • Vaccine development gets the biggest headlines, but there is a much less glamorous effort underway in Detroit. Click here to read more.
  • An outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) inside the Macomb County Jail has forced the isolation of nearly 150 inmates. Click here to read more.

Be Informed

Rudy Giuliani to testify in Lansing Wednesday with allegations of Michigan election fraud

Some Michigan lawmakers will spend much of Wednesday holding a hearing about Detroit ballots, despite the fact that the state’s election results were certified. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday afternoon that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the results of the presidential election.

CDC advisory panel to determine guidelines for who should be vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is available

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Tuesday to decide who should get vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is made available. The panel is expected to advise that the country’s 21 million health care workers should receive a vaccine before anyone else.

Read More

Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 --

