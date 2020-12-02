Nightside Report Dec. 1, 2020: Sterling Heights police search for gunman in shooting captured on camera

Police search for gunman who shot woman outside Sterling Heights condominium
DETROIT – Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots at a woman a few feet away from her door in Sterling Heights.
“We heard the shots, like six shots and there was a woman yelling. It was kinda scary for us,” said a neighbor who wants to remain anonymous.
Rudy Giuliani to testify in Lansing Wednesday with allegations of Michigan election fraud
Some Michigan lawmakers will spend much of Wednesday holding a hearing about Detroit ballots, despite the fact that the state's election results were certified. U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced Tuesday afternoon that the Justice Department has found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the results of the presidential election.
CDC advisory panel to determine guidelines for who should be vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is available
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel will meet on Tuesday to decide who should get vaccinated for COVID-19 first when a vaccine is made available. The panel is expected to advise that the country's 21 million health care workers should receive a vaccine before anyone else.
