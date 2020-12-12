Nightside Report Dec. 11, 2020: University of Michigan professor explains voting ‘No’ on COVID vaccine; Family seeks justice in 2012 murder of Eastern Michigan University student

Why a University of Michigan professor voted ‘No’ on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine
DETROIT – The University of Michigan’s Dr. A. Oveta Fuller specializes in immunology and microbiology.
The FDA advisory committee that recommended the Pfizer vaccine largely agreed it was safe and effective. 17 members voted for it and four voted against it.
One of those No votes came from Oveta, a virologist and viral pathogen researcher. She said she was concerned about the vaccine’s long-term impact.
Michigan officials: COVID vaccine to be distributed in 4 phases, prioritize frontline workers
As a coronavirus vaccine nears approval and distribution in the U.S., Michigan officials have determined who in the state will receive the first doses of the vaccination. Due to limited quantities of and high demand for a COVID-19 vaccine, states are planning to administer the vaccinations in multiple phases, prioritizing individuals who are at greater risk.
Michigan’s scheduled minimum wage increase not expected to go into effect next month
The Michigan Bureau of Employment Relations, Wage and Hour Division announced that the state’s scheduled minimum wage increase is not expected to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. Michigan’s Improved Workforce Opportunity Wage Act of 2018 does not allow scheduled minimum wage increases when the state’s annual unemployment rate for the preceding calendar year is above 8.5 percent.
Allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine in UK still under investigation
As Pfizer’s vaccine moves closer to rolling out, concerns remain about the allergic reactions suffered by two U.K. health care workers. The Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory committee pushed Pfizer for more safety considerations that go beyond the clinical trial. They want more data, more research on the possible allergic reactions.
