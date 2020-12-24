Grandparents fatally stabbed in Garden City double murder-suicide

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family is in shock after losing a grandfather and grandmother in a fatal stabbing Wednesday, just before Christmas.

According to authorities, three people have died in an apparent murder-suicide case after a man threatened to kill himself during a 911 call.

Police said they responded to a 911 call of a man saying he was going to kill himself and should be tracked just before 11 a.m.

Police tracked the call to a home in the 32500 block of Rosslyn Street, just north of the intersection of Cherry Hill and Venoy roads. When officers arrived at the scene, it was too late. Authorities said they found the body of a man in his 20s, believed to be the caller, along with the body of 77-year-old Maria Ortega.

Ortega, a grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother, had been stabbed to death. Her husband, 81-year-old Juan Ortega, was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Neighbors said they are in disbelief. As many were getting ready to celebrate the holiday, they said it’s difficult to know their celebration is so close to such a tragedy.

A prayer candle was left by a neighbor for the family.

