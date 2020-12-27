Police: Suspected burglars shoot at officers, chased through Wayne County

INKSTER, Mich. – Police K-9 units are looking for a suspect at an apartment complex near the Inkster Fire Department Sunday night.

Officers from several police departments, including Michigan State Police, are at the scene near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Inkster Road.

According to authorities, officers with the Inkster Police Department responded to a report of a breaking-and-entering of an apartment in the 2600 block of Hamlin Drive at about 4 p.m. Police said they were confronted by three armed men and shots were fired.

Police said two of the three gunmen got into a purple Dodge Challenger with a white stripe and attempted to hit the officers, colliding with a scout car.

The Dodge escaped westbound on Michigan Avenue, where they were pursued by Wayne police officers.

Police said Wayne officers were shot at during the pursuit, which was taken over by Michigan State Police once the suspects reached I-94.

A gun was recovered at the Inkster apartment, where police are using K-9 units to search for the third suspect.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

