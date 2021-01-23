Morning Briefing Jan. 23, 2021: 2 women fatally shot in Clinton Township, $1 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket sold at Novi Kroger, broadcasting giant Larry King dies

Two women were shot and killed on Friday at a Clinton Township apartment complex, according to police. The suspected shooters were later arrested after leading officers on a chase. Police say the double homicide happened at the Knottingham Apartments near Gratiot Avenue. Fortunately, a child at the scene was not hurt.

One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. According to the Michigan Lottery, the winning ticket was bought at Kroger located at 47650 Grand River Avenue in Novi. Local 4′s Priya Mann was live at the Kroger in Novi Saturday morning where one winning ticket was sold. You can watch her full report here.

Larry King, the suspenders-sporting everyman whose broadcast interviews with world leaders, movie stars and ordinary Joes helped define American conversation for a half-century, died Saturday. He was 87.

It will be very cold Saturday with highs in the 20s. Clouds return with light snow Sunday. Heavier snow is possible early next week.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 546,468 as of Friday, including 14,070 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes 2,157 new cases and 17 additional deaths. On Thursday, the state reported a total of 544,311 cases and 14,053 deaths.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate average below 7%. Hospitalizations continue to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,838 on Friday, the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 50 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 89,000 on Friday -- near the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data:

