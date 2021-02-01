Nightside Report Jan. 31, 2021: Dozens join search for missing Oakland County man, Detroit launches year-long showcase of local artists

Dozens join search party to find missing man in Oakland County, $1,000 reward offered
The weather did not stop a search party in Oakland County from looking for a missing man.
Friends and family members of Creg Lyles, 33, walked through Pontiac and Waterford Township neighborhoods Sunday trying to find him.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Township Department at 248-618-6041. Anonymous tip can be submitted at 248-674-COPS.
Metro Detroit weather: Lakeshore Flood Advisory and snow showers Sunday evening, overnight
With an east-northeasterly wind and the storm system still being overhead, scattered snow showers will affect more of the Motor City and the region. More widespread snow shower activity is more likely midday, Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
The arts in Detroit are getting a big boost of exposure Monday.
Brad Holmes took over as the general manager of the Detroit Lions just two weeks ago, but he's already made the single biggest move that will likely define his tenure with the organization.
Restaurants across Michigan will be able to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1 with restrictions -- such as operating at 25% capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew.
At the end of 2020, new strains of the coronavirus began cropping up around the world. Now well into the new year, those virus variants are making their way into the United States.