27ºF

Ad

News

Nightside Report Jan. 31, 2021: Dozens join search for missing Oakland County man, Detroit launches year-long showcase of local artists

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Nightside Report, Local News, Oakland County, Macomb County, Wayne County, Livingston County, Washtenaw County, St. Clair County, Lapeer County, Monroe County, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit News, Detroit News
A look at the Detroit riverfront from Windsor, Ontario on Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:43 p.m.
A look at the Detroit riverfront from Windsor, Ontario on Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:43 p.m. (WDIV)

Dozens join search party to find missing man in Oakland County, $1,000 reward offered

The weather did not stop a search party in Oakland County from looking for a missing man.

Friends and family members of Creg Lyles, 33, walked through Pontiac and Waterford Township neighborhoods Sunday trying to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Township Department at 248-618-6041. Anonymous tip can be submitted at 248-674-COPS.

Click here for the full story.

The latest: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 559,241; Death toll now at 14,601

Metro Detroit weather: Lakeshore Flood Advisory and snow showers Sunday evening, overnight

With an east-northeasterly wind and the storm system still being overhead, scattered snow showers will affect more of the Motor City and the region. More widespread snow shower activity is more likely midday, Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Read the full forecast here.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

  • The arts in Detroit are getting a big boost of exposure Monday. Click here to read more.
  • Brad Holmes took over as the general manager of the Detroit Lions just two weeks ago, but he’s already made the single biggest move that will likely define his tenure with the organization. Click here to read more.
  • Restaurants across Michigan will be able to reopen indoor dining Feb. 1 with restrictions -- such as operating at 25% capacity and a 10 p.m. curfew. Click here to read more.
  • At the end of 2020, new strains of the coronavirus began cropping up around the world. Now well into the new year, those virus variants are making their way into the United States. Click here to read more.

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 --

Questions about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: