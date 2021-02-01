Nightside Report Jan. 31, 2021: Dozens join search for missing Oakland County man, Detroit launches year-long showcase of local artists

A look at the Detroit riverfront from Windsor, Ontario on Jan. 31, 2021 at 6:43 p.m.

The weather did not stop a search party in Oakland County from looking for a missing man.

Friends and family members of Creg Lyles, 33, walked through Pontiac and Waterford Township neighborhoods Sunday trying to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Township Department at 248-618-6041. Anonymous tip can be submitted at 248-674-COPS.

Click here for the full story.

WATCH Local 4 News at 11

Metro Detroit weather: Lakeshore Flood Advisory and snow showers Sunday evening, overnight

With an east-northeasterly wind and the storm system still being overhead, scattered snow showers will affect more of the Motor City and the region. More widespread snow shower activity is more likely midday, Monday afternoon and Monday evening.

Read the full forecast here.

Ad

4 Fast Facts

Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 --