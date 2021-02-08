Morning Briefing Feb. 8, 2021: Jeep omits Upper Peninsula in Super Bowl ad, Feds give Michigan $8.3 million for COVID vaccine distribution, high school contact sports to resume, Arctic temps grip state

We cannot ignore this offensive mistake: We’re not sure why this keeps happening to the Upper Peninsula, but another giant company has decided to erase its existence.

Jeep’s Super Bowl LV spot, featuring Bruce Springsteen, features a map of the U.S. at the end of the commercial -- but it was missing the Upper Peninsula. Just gone. Like it never happened. Jeep is headquartered in *checks notes* Auburn Hills.

The commercial was about finding “the middle,” and uniting the country -- but it’s hard to believe the message when Jeep decided to cut out an entire portion of a state.

This money is going to a a public information campaign focused on the vaccination efforts across the state, FEMA said Monday.

High school sports are set to resume Monday morning in the state of Michigan.

It’s a moment that so many people have been anticipating. Not just the athletes, the parents, the teachers and coaches that have worked hard to train their teams.

Catholic Central High School Head Varsity Basketball Coach, Brandon Sinawi said his team is more than ready to get back out on the court -- as youth contact sports are allowed to resume in Michigan.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 567,648 as of Saturday, including 14,894 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes 1,018 new cases and 97 additional deaths -- including 82 deaths identified during a review of records, meaning they did not occur between Friday and Saturday. On Friday, the state reported a total of 565,251 cases and 14,778 deaths.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 498,495 recoveries from the virus.

The state no longer provides coronavirus data updates on Sundays; the next update is expected Monday afternoon.

New COVID-19 cases have plateaued and deaths are starting to slow. Testing has been steady with more than 40,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate down to 4.6% as of Thursday. Hospitalizations have continued to decline over the last several weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,201 on Saturday -- the lowest since October. The 7-day death average was 50 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 54,300 on Saturday -- the lowest it’s been since November.

Here’s a look at more of the data: