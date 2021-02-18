Detroit police search for man in hit-and-run that killed 3 people on New Year’s Eve

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed three people on New Year’s Eve.

A warrant has been issued for 13 charges against 37-year-old Victor Ross -- three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of reckless driving causing death, three counts of operating license suspended revoked or denied causing death, three counts of failure to stop at the scene of accident when at fault resulting in death, and habitual offender third offense.

Related: Violent collision in Detroit rips car in half, kills 3

Related: Married couple identified in fatal Corktown collision

Ad

Police said Ross drove a Cadillac CT6 and struck a Mercury Sable, killing Rodney and Marlene Rodriguez. An 87-year-old, who was a passenger in the Cadillac, was also killed.

Rodney Rodriguez had just picked up his wife Marlene from work at the MGM Grand Casino and was heading home. The couple was about to turn from Michigan Avenue onto 16th Street in Corktown when the Cadillac hit them at high speed.

Police said Ross left the scene and is still on the run. He is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds with green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.