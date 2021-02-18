Reward offered for information in case of man shot and killed in River Rouge

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Christopher Triplett.

Triplett was found shot to death on July 12, 2020. He was found behind the wheel of a 2020 brown or gold Chevy Malibu. The vehicle was parked on Beechwood Street in River Rouge.

Triplett’s family is pleading for help in finding the killer.

“We need closure. Can you all please help us find the killer that did this to him? So we can get some type of peace,” said Triplett’s fiance Tedra Tucker

Anyone with information about Triplett’s murder is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up and submit an anonymous tip.

