2 killed in Detroit house fire believed to be caused by space heaters

DETROIT – Fire crews believe space heaters were the cause of a fatal house fire Saturday morning in Detroit.

According to authorities, the bodies of two men were found in a bedroom in a home on Lauder Street, near the intersection of Hubbell and Fenkell avenues.

The Detroit Fire Department said several space heaters were found in the home and they believe the propane and kerosene heaters were being misused.

Authorities said the fires appears to be accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

