Family seeking justice for 21-year-old shot, killed nearly two years ago in Detroit

DETROIT – A Detroit family is seeking justice nearly two years after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed.

Dion Bridges was shot at a home on July 4, 2019, on Schoenherr Street near East Seven Road. Family members said Bridges was at a barbecue when someone started shooting from a nearby alley.

Bridges’ mother Jerreece Bridges is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“Taking his life, it just feels like you just crushed our life. We don’t know if the grieving will ever stop, but we want justice. The person out there who knows they did this, I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” Jerreece Bridges said. “We want justice and that’s all we’re praying for.”

According to Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Bridges attended Osborne High School and aspired to become a restaurant owner.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-Speak Up or visit www.1800speakup.org.

