Morning Briefing March 16, 2021: Michigan COVID data shows trouble trends, registration for vaccine at Ford Field now open, Lions roster changes

Looking at the COVID-19 data in Michigan right now, it’s a bit concerning. No, I’m not sounding an alarm of any kind -- I’m not telling you to lock your doors and hide. But, as you’ll see below, there are some troubling trends starting to show up.

It’s not surprising that trends are going up. Everything in Michigan is open. There are built in risks to opening up bars, entertainment venues and private gatherings.

Here’s what the data shows us.

To register for a vaccine at Ford Field, you can go online at clinic.meijer.com/register/CL2021, or text End COVID to 75049. You can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1).

Residents who don’t have access to the internet or need assistance can use the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline to register. Call Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The call center is expected to have long wait times.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost and insurance is not required. Free parking will be available at the vaccination site.

The Detroit Lions are starting the NFL free agency period with a slew of changes to the roster.

The Lions, now with a newly minted front office and coaching staff, are retooling the roster to start the offseason, which means cuts. It also means the team is letting some players, former draft picks of the old regime, walk away.

Here’s a look at the team’s latest roster moves.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 610,580 as of Monday, including 15,783 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a two-day total of 3,143 new cases and nine additional deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 607,437 total cases and 15,774 deaths.

NEW: Michigan: All adults eligible for COVID vaccine April 5

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 5% as of Saturday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in Hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,626 on Saturday -- an increase from last week. The 7-day death average was 21 on Saturday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 35,000 on Saturday -- near the lowest it’s been since October. More than 556,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 2.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, as of Friday.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.4 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 534,900 deaths reported from the virus.

