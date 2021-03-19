Morning Briefing March 19, 2021: Michigan restaurant owner arrested for defying health orders, CDC expected to update school social distancing rules

A Michigan restaurant owner has been arrested Friday for allegedly violating the state’s public health orders, in addition to a court-ordered temporary restraining order, amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials report.

The office of Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel announced that Marlena Pavlos-Hackney, the owner of Marlena’s Bistro and Pizzeria in Holland, was arrested without incident following a traffic stop on Friday morning in Ottawa County.

Officials say Pavlos-Hackney was taken into Michigan State Police custody on an outstanding Ingham County civil warrant for contempt of court, which was issued due to her alleged failure to comply in a civil case filed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

An announcement could come as early as Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on whether to update the distance between students in classrooms from 6 feet to 3 feet.

“I think that likely will happen. It was a good study in the state of Massachusetts in which kids who were wearing masks, they looked at 3 feet versus 6 feet and there really found no difference,” said the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci. “So, the CDC is analyzing that data very carefully right now.”

CVS Health announced will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Michiganders as early as Sunday, March 21 at five CVS Pharmacy locations in Metro Detroit and eight total statewide.

Appointments will become available for booking on Friday, March 19, as stores receive shipments of vaccine doses, CVS said.

Recently, Niche released its list of cities with the best public schools in America. Right at the top is Ann Arbor, coming in second to Naperville, Illinois.

Tree Town is the only Michigan city to make the top ten. In fact, it’s the only city in the Mitten State to be ranked in the top 50.

UCLA showed plenty of fight in its overtime win over Michigan State in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament. The Spartans showed some fight, too -- among themselves.

After coach Tom Izzo and forward Gabe Brown carried a shouting match into halftime, the Spartans proceeded to blow an 11-point lead over the next 20 minutes. UCLA forced overtime on Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s three-point play with 3.3 seconds to go, then pulled away in the extra session for an 86-80 victory at Mackey Arena on Thursday night.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 618,421 as of Thursday, including 15,835 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 2,629 new cases and 25 additional deaths, including 24 from a Vital Records review. On Wednesday, the state reported 615,792 total cases and 15,810 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 6.5% as of Thursday. The state has reported a slight up-tick in hospitalizations over the last three weeks.

Michigan’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,149 on Thursday -- the highest since early January. The 7-day death average was 16 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.6%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 45,900 on Thursday -- near the lowest it’s been since the end of October. More than 556,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 26% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 29.6 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 539,700 deaths reported from the virus.

