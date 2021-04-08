Woman killed, driver caught peeking down from embankment after crash on M-10 ramp

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was killed and the fleeing driver was caught peeking down from an embankment after he crashed into a wall and landed on top of another vehicle on the M-10 ramp to I-94, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (April 7) on the northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-94 in Wayne County, Michigan State Police troopers said.

Investigators believe the driver of a car was traveling at a high speed when he lost control on the curve and struck the right embankment wall.

His vehicle launched into the air and landed on top of another vehicle, according to authorities.

His passenger, a 36-year-old woman from Detroit, was killed in the collision with the embankment wall, police said.

The driver fled on foot up the embankment, officials said. A Detroit firefighter who responded to the scene saw him peeking down from the top of the embankment and called state police, authorities said.

State police took the man to a nearby hospital.

No other injuries were reported, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.