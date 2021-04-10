Driver wanted in Detroit hit-and-run crash that critically injured blind 65-year-old man

Police released this photo of the vehicle the driver was inside of during the hit-and-run crash.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old blind man critically injured at 10 a.m. Friday in the area of West Seven Mile Road and Telegraph.

The victim was crossing the street around that time when he was hit by the black Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound on West Seven Mile Road and Telegraph.

Police say the vehicle never stopped and the driver continued traveling.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition after the crash.

Police say the vehicle is damaged in the front and its windshield appeared to be impacted from hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

