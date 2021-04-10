Local News

Driver wanted in Detroit hit-and-run crash that critically injured blind 65-year-old man

Victim hit by black Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound on West Seven Mile Road and Telegraph

Natasha Dado
, Web Producer

Tags: 
News
,
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
Detroit Police Department
,
Metro Detroit
,
Injured
,
Crash
,
West Seven Mile Road
,
Telegraph
,
Driver
,
Search
,
Crime
,
Crime News
Police released this photo of the vehicle the driver was inside of during the hit-and-run crash. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old blind man critically injured at 10 a.m. Friday in the area of West Seven Mile Road and Telegraph.

The victim was crossing the street around that time when he was hit by the black Chrysler 200 traveling eastbound on West Seven Mile Road and Telegraph.

Police say the vehicle never stopped and the driver continued traveling.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition after the crash.

Police say the vehicle is damaged in the front and its windshield appeared to be impacted from hitting the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Read more:

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: