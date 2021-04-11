Detroit police seek 4 teens in connection with auto theft, carjacking

Police are looking for four suspects in connection to a March 27, 2021 carjacking.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating four suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred on the Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, it happened March 26 at about 9:20 p.m. A suspect wearing a camouflaged jacket took a 2011 Chevrolet Equinox that was left running at a gas station near the intersection of Eight Mile Road and Goulburn Avenue.

Police said three other suspects were seen exiting the vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. after the vehicle had crashed into some bushes in a parking lot off the Southfield Freeway.

According to authorities, the four suspects ran to Ford Road, carjacked a 32-year-old man and fled in the victim’s 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

At about 1:45 a.m., police said the suspects were seen with the Jetta at a gas station near the intersection of Seven Mile Road and Pierson Street.

Police said when officers arrived at the gas station, the suspects fled in the Jetta, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a light pole near the intersection of Clarita Avenue and Kentfield Street.

The four suspects -- believed to be between the ages of 16 and 18 -- fled on foot.

Authorities said police recovered a weapon from the Jetta.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

