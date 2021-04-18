Morning Briefing April 18, 2021: Metro Detroit hospitals overwhelmed amid COVID surge, gunman sought in Ann Arbor mall shooting, WH says Biden will lift refugee cap in May

Emergency rooms inside hospitals are overwhelmed with patients in Metro Detroit. Michigan continues to lead the country in COVID-19 cases. However, it did experience a drop in cases on Saturday with 5,530 reported.

Police continue to search for the person who opened fire inside Von Maur at Briarwood Mall Friday afternoon in Ann Arbor. Authorities do not believe the shooting was random.

“We all thought that there was a shooter loose in the mall,” said Grace Bowlby, an employee at Ann Taylor. “So we weren’t sure if we were going to have to make a run for it and go out the back door through the tunnels.”

President Joe Biden plans to lift his predecessor’s historically low cap on refugees by next month, after initially moving only to expand the eligibility criteria for resettlements and getting swift blowback from allies in return.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 785,307 as of Saturday, including 16,840 deaths, state officials report.

Saturday’s update includes a total of 5,530 new cases and 69 additional deaths -- 60 of those deaths were identified from a Vital Records review.

Friday’s update included a total of 8,955 new cases and 40 additional deaths. It was the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic. On Nov. 20, 2020 the state reported a total of 9,779 cases, its highest case total to date.

On Saturday, the state reported a total of 603,094 recoveries from COVID-19.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate above 14% as of Friday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have increased over the last several weeks, now at the highest point of the pandemic.

Michigan continues to lead the nation in new COVID-19 cases. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,949 on Friday -- the highest since November. The 7-day death average was 47 on Friday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 175,000 on Friday.

Michigan has reported more than 5.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 44% of residents having received at least one dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 31.5 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 566,000 deaths reported from the virus.

Worldwide, more than 140 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3 million have died. More than 79 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

