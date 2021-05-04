Modest turnout on day one of Ford Field clinic offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

DETROIT – It was another day out at the Ford Field mass vaccination site in Detroit on Tuesday.

Local 4 News asked 24 people whether they had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Every single one of those people stated that they were there for the Pfizer shot.

It is a clear indiction that the demand for the vaccine is slowing down in Detroit and statewide.

Gina Salaski of Milford just got her second COVID-19 vaccine shot.

“So good, so good,” said Salaski describing how it feels to get the vaccine.

If she was first offered the one shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine she would still stick with Pfizer.

“Only because I’ve heard there’s more illness with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. I am a working mom and can’t have that,” she said.

The federal government hit the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the middle of April to further study blood clots in six people who took the vaccine.

