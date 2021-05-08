Morning Briefing May 8, 2021: Warren apartment complex residents displaced by fire, sources say Detroit police chief set to retire, Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine

Half of the Warren Manor apartment complex on Dequindre Road was destroyed by a fire that happened Saturday morning.

A total of eight apartment units were destroyed, according to firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

James Craig is set to announce his retirement as chief of the Detroit Police Department, according to sources.

Sources told Local 4 News that a press conference will be held Monday.

Craig has been the chief of the Detroit Police Department for the last eight years. He was appointed by Emergency Manager Kevin Orr in July of 2013. He’s the longest running chief in the City of Detroit since Chief Bill Hart.

Pfizer is asking the Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccine was granted an emergency use authorization in December for use in those 16 or older.

If the FDA grants the request for full approval the Pfizer vaccine would become the first vaccine to be fully approved in the United States.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 860,808 as of Friday, including 18,084 deaths, state officials report.

Friday’s update includes a total of 2,758 new cases and 30 additional deaths. On Thursday, Michigan reported a total of 858,050 cases and 18,054 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 10% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have dropped slightly over the last two weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 10 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,934 on Thursday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 73 on Thursday, slightly higher than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 179,000 on Thursday. More than 660,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 51.2% of eligible residents having received at least one dose while 40% of eligible residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: