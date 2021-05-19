Oakland County expands vaccine strategy to include community and school based clinics

Beginning the week of May 24 the Oakland County Health Division will collaborate with other providers, municipalities, and school districts to ensure all residents have access to the vaccine at familiar locations near their homes.

DETROIT – Oakland County is expanding its reach to host community and school based COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

Beginning the week of May 24 the Oakland County Health Division will collaborate with other providers, municipalities, and school districts to ensure all residents have access to the vaccine at familiar locations near their homes.

“By holding pop-up clinics within minutes of your home and among your neighbors, we’re hoping to attract residents who may not have felt comfortable driving a long way to larger clinics,” said County Executive Dave Coulter.

“Plus, now that residents 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine, we want to make it easy for kids and their parents or guardians to get vaccinated.”

Beginning the week of May 24, the Health Division will host vaccine clinics in Commerce, Highland, Milford, and White Lake townships.

The week of June 1, they’ll be in the Pontiac area. Southeast Oakland County residents will have clinics near them the week of June 7. Then up in Brandon, Groveland, Rose, and Springfield Townships the week of June 14. Finally, the South Lyon/Lyon Township area the week of June 21.

For full details and times, click here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 878,125 as of Tuesday, including 18,710 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 1,271 new cases and 83 additional deaths, including 27 from a Vital Records review.

