Michigan COVID: Here’s what to know May 18, 2021

DETROIT – The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 876,854 as of Monday, including 18,627 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 2,230 new cases and 20 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 874,624 cases and 18,607 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 8% as of Sunday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,713 on Sunday -- lower than one week ago. The 7-day death average was 65 on Sunday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 151,000 on Sunday. More than 755,000 have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.6 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Friday, with 56.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 44.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 32.9 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 585,900 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 1.3 billion vaccine doses have been administered.

Worldwide, more than 163 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 3.3 million have died. More than 94 million have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

Michigan is lifting mask requirements for most indoor and outdoor settings for fully vaccinated residents, matching newly issued guidance from the CDC.

The new order will take effect on Saturday, May 15 at 9 a.m.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Michigan has reached the first of four vaccine milestones that will trigger the easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the state. Here’s what you should know about the situation.

If you missed the announcement at the end of April, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed the state will ease COVID-19 restrictions based on the percentage of Michiganders who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In short, certain restrictions will be softened or removed after the state reaches 55%, 60%, 65% and 70% of people with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Click here to read details about all four thresholds and which restrictions will be eased at each step.

For each milestone, the restriction changes will go into effect two weeks later to allow for the vaccines to take effect.

Though the numbers are still high throughout Michigan, the state’s COVID-19 surge is finally slowing down after a months-long spike.

But Michigan’s count of daily new virus cases is still leading the nation by a slight margin, and vaccinations -- which experts say are the most important tool to control the virus -- have been slowing across the state.

While the data is starting to trend in the right direction, the state still has a ways to go before “normalcy” can be restored.

Just two weeks ago, Michigan was identified as the only state in the country at “severe” risk for COVID-19 spread by research group Covid Act Now.

Read here.

Michigan is outlining four specific vaccination goals that, once they are reached, will directly trigger the loosening of certain COVID-19 restrictions across the state, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed.

Here’s how the plan works:

Step 1: Two weeks after 55% of Michiganders have gotten at least one shot, the state will allow in-person work for all sectors of business.

Step 2: Two weeks after 60% of Michiganders have gotten at least one shot, the state will increase indoor capacity and sports stadiums and indoor capacity at conference centers, banquet halls and funeral homes to 25%. It will also increase capacity at exercise facilities and gyms to 50% and lift the curfew on restaurants and bars.

Step 3: Two weeks after 65% of Michiganders have gotten at least one shot, the state will lift all indoor capacity limits and require only social distancing between parties, as well as further relax limits on residential social gatherings.

Step 4: Two weeks after 70% of Michiganders have gotten at least one shot, the state will lift the gatherings and face masks order so MDHSS won’t broadly mitigate it unless there are unanticipated circumstances (variants that resist the vaccine, etc.).

The “MI Vacc To Normal” plan will use data for Michiganders ages 16 years and older who have received their first dose. It’s designed to get Michigan to its original goal of vaccinating 70% of the population age 16 and older.

Read more here.

The reported daily new cases and deaths have been decreasing over the past week, but the latest COVID data update from the state Thursday confirmed what everyone on the frontline can feel: COVID-related hospitalizations are still a serious issue.

As of April 19, there were 4,211 people in Michigan hospitals for coronavirus. That’s the highest number of patients since April 2020.

Health officials are also concerned about the several virus variants spreading throughout Michigan.

Learn more here.

Michigan has extended the COVID-19 order that implemented restrictions on gatherings, restaurants, entertainment venues and more.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services extended the epidemic order through May 24. It also expanded mask requirements to include children ages 2-4 years old.

“Michigan continues to implement smart health policies and mitigation measures to fight the spread of COVID-19,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “This includes the requirement to wear a mask while in public and at gatherings, limits on indoor residential social gatherings larger than 15 people with no more than three households, and expanded testing requirements for youth sports.”

Read the latest on the restrictions here.

All Michigan residents age 16 and up became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 5, nearly a month before the May 1 date pledged by President Joe Biden.

People age 16 to 49 with certain medical conditions or disabilities qualified starting March 22, when 50- to 64-year-olds began getting shots under a previous announcement. Two days later, March 24, a federally selected regional mass vaccination site opened at Detroit’s Ford Field to administer an additional 6,000 doses a day for two months.

Learn more here.

MORE: Michigan’s updated COVID-19 vaccination schedule: Who is eligible and when

The COVID-19 variant detected in Brazil has been identified in Bay County. That variant is known as the P1 strain and it is more contagious and more than 50% able to reinfect.

The person infected in Bay County and the people they’ve been in contact with will need to quarantine for 14 days. It’s unclear what effect, if any, it will have on those, including seniors, who have already been vaccinated as there isn’t enough research to know exactly.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer released a statement earlier this month after White House officials announced that they’re increasing COVID-19 vaccine doses available to Michigan.

The shipment at the beginning of April was increased by 66,020 bringing the then-total number of doses to 620,040 -- a weekly record for the state. Officials said the allocation includes 147,800 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after Whitmer recently requested for more vaccines as the state is seeing a rise in COVID numbers.

The CDC said that Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID-19 per population.

Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said he’s seen a very clear increase in COVID patients at the hospital where he works.

“Many of them need to be hospitalized. I would honestly say, this feels worse to me here in Southeast Michigan than it was during the wave that started in November. Now, the most concerning trend is the number of middle-aged people with severe COVID,” McGeorge said.

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported cases since May 1:

May 1 -- 3,431 new cases

May 2 -- 2,517 new cases

May 3 -- 2,518 new cases

May 4 -- 2,527 new case

May 5 -- 2,589 new cases

May 6 -- 3,514 new cases

May 7 -- 2,758 new cases

May 8 -- 1,825 new cases

May 9 -- 1,358 new cases

May 10 -- 1,358 new cases

May 11 -- 1,992 new cases

May 12 -- 2,171 new cases

May 13 -- 2,057 new cases

May 14 -- 1,766 new cases

May 15 -- 1,289 new cases

May 16 -- 1,115 new cases

May 17 -- 1,115 new cases

Michigan COVID-19 daily reported deaths since May 1:

May 1 -- 131 new deaths (98 from vital records)

May 2 -- 14 new deaths

May 3 -- 15 new deaths

May 4 -- 126 new deaths (51 from vital records)

May 5 -- 42 new deaths

May 6 -- 115 (92 from vital records)

May 7 -- 30 new deaths

May 8 -- 122 new deaths (83 from vital records)

May 9 -- 17 new deaths

May 10 -- 16 new deaths

May 11 -- 99 new deaths (32 from vital records)

May 12 -- 17 new deaths

May 13 -- 112 new deaths (73 from vital records)

May 14 -- 33 new deaths

May 15 -- 107 new deaths

May 16 -- 10 new deaths

May 17 -- 10 new deaths

