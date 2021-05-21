Morning Briefing May 21, 2021: Ozone Action Day declared in SE Michigan; curfew on Michigan restaurants, bars will be lifted June 1

An Ozone Action Day has been declared in Southeast Michigan today with temperatures rising to dangerous levels.

The combination of light wind, sunshine, and the heat means that today has been declared our first “Ozone Action Day” of the season. What that means is that conditions are such that low-level pollution will be turned into ozone, which is bad for our health.

Learn more here.

The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars will be lifted during the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office outline a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan Thursday, and Local 4 has confirmed that restaurants and bars will no longer be required to follow a curfew, starting June 1.

Read more here.

Ad

According to Wyandotte police, three people were on a boat in the Detroit River Friday morning, and one of them fell overboard sometime around 5:30 a.m.

After hours of searching, with assistance from the Coast Guard, Wyandotte police recovered the body of the person, identified as a 40-year-old man, at around 9:30 a.m.

See the report here.

Data shows that over the last several decades, Detroit’s first 80-degree day of the year has been coming earlier and earlier in the season.

See the data here.

Morgan Dawkins, 18, had just gotten to the gas station with her friend on Wednesday when shots were fired.

Her mother and grandmother said someone opened fire in the parking lot at the gas station on Detroit’s east side Wednesday, and Dawkins was in her best friend’s car when they were both shot.

Ad

See the story here.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 881,057 as of Thursday, including 18,815 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 1,372 new cases and 74 additional deaths, including 61 deaths that were identified during a review of records. On Wednesday, Michigan reported a total of 879,685 cases and 18,741 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6% as of Thursday, lower than one week ago. Hospitalizations have declined over the last three weeks.

Ad

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,355 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 58 on Thursday, slightly lower than the last two weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 111,500 on Thursday.

More than 755,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 7.9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Thursday, with 57.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 46.8% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: