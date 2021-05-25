Morning Briefing May 25, 2021: Dozens protest Black woman’s firing from Detroit’s Green Dot Stables, a look at Michigan’s 2nd deadliest tornado from 1896

Protestors gathered outside the patio as guests dined Monday evening at Green Dot Stables in Detroit.

Christine Turner said she was fired after using the term “light skinned” while joking with coworkers. As a Black woman, Turner herself identifies with the term “light skinned.” She said she was fired from Green Dot Stables after two white co-workers made a complaint.

It was a simple time back in the 1890s, with farms and villages strung across northern Oakland County. May 25, 1896 started like any other day: everyday people just going about their ordinary chores. But that day would become anything but ordinary.

The Great Cyclone of 1896 is one of only four F5 tornadoes to ever hit Michigan and it is still our state’s second-deadliest tornado in history -- killing dozens and injuring 100 people.

🕯 Anniversary of George Floyd’s murder: Virtual prayer service, period of reflection planned

An Inkster man was shot and killed overnight, just hours after police went to the same house to investigate because his girlfriend had been shot, officials said.

Electric vehicles are coming -- and soon.

The Biden administration is pitching big investments in electric vehicle infrastructure, totaling $174 billion, and Detroit’s Big 3 automakers aren’t waiting around.

With all of this going on, it seems inevitable that we’ll all be driving electric vehicles at some point in the near future. But are electric vehicles actually better for the environment? Well, it’s complicated.

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the U.S.

The company says it will submit its teen data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other global regulators early next month.

Danny Fenster is a Berkley High School graduate working as a journalist in war-torn Myanmar.

He was arrested on Monday by the military and thrown in jail. Bryan Fenster said his brother was simply flying home to surprise his parents in Huntington Woods when he was arrested and jailed.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 884,580 as of Monday, including 18,953 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s update includes a total of 1,378 new cases and 14 additional deaths over the past two days. On Saturday, Michigan reported a total of 883,202 cases and 18,939 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 6% as of Sunday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Overall, new cases have slowed over the last 21 days. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,104 on Monday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 42 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 74,500 on Monday.

More than 791,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 58% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 47.9% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

