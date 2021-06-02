Morning Briefing June 2, 2021: What to know about upcoming 4-year I-275 project, police say 2 shot at Royal Oak Township hotel

If you use I-275 in Metro Detroit, you’re going to want to take note -- a massive construction project is kicking off this summer, and it’ll continue through 2024.

One of the biggest projects in the program is the Revive 275 project, which will span four years, starting this summer, running through 2024. The $270 million project includes repair of 65 bridges and 24 miles of freeway, from Will Carleton Road to Six Mile Road.

Learn more here.

The world’s largest meat processing company is getting back online after production around the world was disrupted by a cyberattack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline.

Brazil’s JBS SA said late Tuesday that it had made “significant progress” in dealing with the cyberattack and expected the “vast majority” of its plants to be operating on Wednesday. Earlier, the White House said JBS had notified the U.S. of a ransom demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.

Ad

Read more here.

🚨 Michigan State Police: 2 shot at hotel in Royal Oak Township

Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6, but the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day.

More than three dozen members and associates across both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes. Some local chapters cut ties with national leadership in the weeks after the deadly siege. The Proud Boys’ chairman called for a pause in the rallies that often have led to clashes with anti-fascist activists. And one Oath Keeper has agreed to cooperate against others charged in the riot.

Learn more here.

Ad

A community is mourning the loss of 57-year-old longtime high school coach Keith Knight, who died after a battle with COVID-19.

There was a big absence in the Henry Ford II Falcons dugout Tuesday night.

“He’s been more than a coach, he’s a friend and losing a friend is hard,” said Ford softball coach Matt Joseph.

See the story here.

Over the past year, many people have been working from home. But now, as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, a large number of Michigan residents are returning to in-person work.

For some workers, this shift back to the office is causing a lot of anxiety.

See the report here.

Ad

When a worker at Country Smoke House in Almont collapsed and stopped breathing the co-owner of the business and others stepped in to help save their life.

See the story here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 2, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 888,581 as of Tuesday, including 19,176 deaths, state officials report.

Tuesday’s update includes a total of 862 new cases and 13 additional deaths. These are totals for the last three days (Sunday, Monday and Tuesday). The state did not report data on Memorial Day. It averages out to about 287 new cases per day.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate just above 3.5% as of Tuesday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 466 on Tuesday. The 7-day death average was 28 on Tuesday -- the lowest in several weeks. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 51,200 on Tuesday.

More than 818,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Tuesday, with 59.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Ad

Here’s a look at more of the data: