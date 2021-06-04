Morning Briefing June 4, 2021: How to keep cool amid heat wave, used car prices up 20.8% in Detroit

Get set to sweat: Metro Detroit is facing an extended stretch of increasingly hot weather starting Friday. It will be uncomfortable at times, and even dangerous to some.

But, there are some steps you can take to keep you, your home and your pets cool during a heat wave.

Here’s how you can beat the heat.

If you’re thinking of selling your car, do it now! But if you’re looking to buy a used vehicle, good luck -- used car prices are up 20.8% in the Detroit market over the past year.

Nationally, used car prices have increased 16.8%, or $3,926, over the past 12 months, compared to most years when they remain constant. In Metro Detroit, the data show the average used car price is up a staggering $4,482 compared to a year ago.

A few dozen alleged members and associates of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation gang will now be facing a slew of charges in an investigation that’s been underway for years.

The announcement made this week comes from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The 172-page indictment goes back to 2018 and looks at gang members in both Michigan and Chicago.

The Cipriano family was attacked in their Farmington Hills home nine years ago.

The baseball attack killed Bob Cipriano, and nearly killed his wife Rose and their son Sal. The couple’s adopted son, Tucker Cipriano, and his friend Mitchell Young, were later convicted of the crime.

Sal Cipriano and his mother have gone through many doctor appointments, surgeries and hospital stays to heal over the years. While there are still many obstacles they have to face, the family is still holding out hope for their recovery.

U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

House Democrats are weighing in on the infrastructure negotiations between President Joe Biden and Senate Republicans by calling for a public works boost that would dedicate about $547 billion over five years to roads, public transit systems and rail programs.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 4, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 889,511 as of Thursday, including 19,266 deaths, state officials report.

Thursday’s update includes a total of 510 new cases and 57 additional deaths.

Testing has been steady around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 3.5% as of Thursday, the lowest in several weeks. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 407 on Thursday -- the lowest in several weeks. The 7-day death average was 29 on Thursday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 52,100 on Thursday. More than 818,000 have recovered from the virus in Michigan.

Michigan has reported more than 8.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 59.2% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 49.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: