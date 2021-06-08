‘We are completely crushed’: Family seeking justice for man shot, killed on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A wife is seeking justice after her husband was shot and killed in front of a group of people on Detroit’s east side.

Barry Herborn was murdered on Nov. 6, 2020.

Police said a group of people, including Herborn, were standing in the driveway of a home on Alcoy Avenue near East State Fair Avenue when someone inside a black Chrysler 300 drove by the house and fired shots into the crowd.

“My husband will never get to see out grandbabies grow. He will never get to see our unborn grandbaby come into this world because somebody decided to drive by and take his life,” said his wife, Deanna Herborn. “We are completely crushed, and if anybody knows any information, please come forward.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-Speak Up.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news