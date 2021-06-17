Morning Briefing June 17, 2021: Whitmer hints Michigan COVID restrictions could be lifted early, Biden to sign bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday

Michiganders might not have to wait until July for COVID restrictions to be lifted.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer hinted Wednesday that restrictions could be lifted “in the coming days.”

Here’s what you need to know about the situation.

The United States will soon have a new federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery.

The House voted 415-14 on Wednesday to make Juneteenth, or June 19th, the 12th federal holiday, and President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign the bill into law on Thursday. It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

Read more here.

Ad

Marissa Edmunds and her boyfriend were shot on Jan. 11, 2018, amid robbery at the University Green Apartments in Ypsilanti.

Her boyfriend survived, but Edmunds died almost instantly. Now the man charged with killing her is at large.

See the report here.

Multiple organizations are making a serious case for reparations in the city of Detroit.

Detroit City Council leaders recently approved a historic resolution that would allow the city to explore potential options for reparations.

Learn more here.

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time since April despite widespread evidence that the economy and the job market are rebounding steadily from the pandemic recession.

Ad

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims rose 37,000 from the week before. As the job market has strengthened, the number of weekly applications for unemployment aid has fallen for most of the year. The number of jobless claims generally reflects the pace of layoffs.

Read more here.

Broadway shows will be returning in Detroit later this year with the “Rent 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour” at Fisher Theatre.

“In October, it will be 60 years since the Fisher Theatre reopened as a legitimate Broadway theatre,” said Broadway In Detroit Executive Director Alan Lichtenstein. “And now, 842,400 minutes since our last performance, we’re ready to begin a new era of Broadway performances with one of Detroit’s favorite shows, Rent. Ring the bells, flash the lights, our intermission is coming to an end.”

Ad

Learn more here.

Metro Detroit weather forecast for June 17, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 892,830 as of Wednesday, including 19,578 deaths, state officials report.

Wednesday’s update includes a total of 179 new cases and four additional deaths. This is the lowest single-day case total in Michigan since June 22, 2020.

On Tuesday, the state announced a total of 892,651 cases and 19,574 deaths.

Testing has been steady around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate below 2% as of Wednesday, the lowest in several months. Hospitalizations have declined over the last several weeks.

Ad

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 217 on Wednesday. The 7-day death average was 18 on Wednesday, the lowest since March. The state’s fatality rate is 2.2%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 21,200 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 8.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 60.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 52.3% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: