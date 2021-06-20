Vigil held for 2-year-old killed in freeway shooting in Detroit

Vigil held for 2-year-old killed in shooting on I-75

DETROIT – Friends and family members gathered Saturday in Detroit to honor and remember the life of a 2-year-old boy.

2-year-old Brison Christian was killed Thursday in a shooting that wounded his 9-year-old brother.

The vigil was held near the scene of the shooting, I-75 and McNichols Road.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still unclear, but Brison’s father said a complete stranger was hanging out the window of a car on I-75 and fired multiple shots into their vehicle as the family was driving home from basketball practice.

“I believe they tried to shoot at me because they thought I was someone else,” Brian Christian said. “It was the wrong person.”

Their 9-year-old son was wounded, but is expected to be OK.

The Michigan State Police announced Saturday afternoon that they made multiple arrested in connection with the shooting.

“If it is them, I don’t want no sympathy,” Christian said. “I don’t want no plea deals for any of them.”

Brison was the nephew of an officer in Detroit’s Sixth Precinct. The support from the DPD could be seen Saturday night with dozens of officers paying their respects.

While arrests have been made, it doesn’t do much for the pain the family is going through.

“It’s not going to bring my son back, but going forward, all I can ask for is justice,” Christian said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police at 734-287-5000.

