Community rallies around family of 2-year-old killed in I-75 freeway shooting

DETROIT – Support for the Christian family was overwhelming Monday night.

Some faces they haven’t seen in years were in a crowd to help the family mourn and remember 2-year-old Brison, who was killed in a freeway shooting on Interstate 75 Thursday night.

“I cannot get that night out of my head. I keep thinking about what I could’ve done different,” said Brison’s father, Brian Christian.

He was driving the family home from a basketball practice when his pickup truck was hit with bullets.

“When I turned around, I’d seen that Brison’s head was down ... I freaked out,” he said.

The night ended with them holding Brison as long as they could before emergency personnel took him away.

On Monday, blue and white balloons filled the sky for him. It’s an all-too-familiar event that the Detroit Police Department is working to end.

“I been doing this for 45 years and enough is enough. Let’s take back these streets,” said Detroit police Cmdr. Kyra Joy Hope.

“Justice for Brison means no plea deals, whatever the maximum sentence they can get, that’s what they should get. They took an innocent life away from a loving family,” Brian Christian said.

