Police continue search for suspect in shooting that killed 2-year-old on I-75 in Detroit

DETROIT – The shooting death of a 2-year-old boy on Interstate 75 in Detroit has detectives from multiple agencies searching for the killer.

And Detroit Interim Police Chief James White is calling for a summit with fellow leaders to tackle the increasing violence on the roads.

Brison Christian was shot and killed Thursday night and his 9-year-old brother was injured.

READ: Detroit freeway shooting: 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old hurt on I-75

“We do all of the stuff the right way. We’re not in the streets ... We have no enemies,” said Brison’s father, Brian Chrisitan.

Police told the family that they think whoever was driving the light-colored, possible silver Sedan and fired shots was there for a hit.

Ad

”Stuff like this shouldn’t happen,” Brian Christian said.

He thought he hit construction debris on the freeway.

READ: Family speaks out after 2-year-old killed, 9-year-old injured in shooting on I-75 in Detroit

“My initial reaction was to look at the window and try to pull to the side. I’d seen somebody hanging out the window with a gun,” he said.

That person hit and killed Brison and injured his brother BJ.

“I applied pressure to his wound,” he said. “I don’t wish this on my worst enemy.”

Due to the location of the incident, Michigan State Police is handling the case. The Detroit Police Department is doing what it can to assist.

Ad

“It’s awful. There’s no words to even provide comfort. All I can do is be there and talk to the family and to reassure them we’re going to do every single thing we possibly can as a law enforcement agency to bring justice to their son,” White said.

“I would’ve bet my last dollar that boy was going to be special,” Brian Christian said. “He was going to make something of himself.”