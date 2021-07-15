Police pursuit ends with stolen 2021 Corvette crash in Midtown Detroit

A black Corvette crashed in Detroit after a police chase on July 15, 2021.

DETROIT – Michigan State Police troopers took a man into custody Thursday morning after a reported high-speed chase in Detroit.

The pursuit ended near on Chrysler Drive, between Warren Avenue and Canfield Street. Local 4 cameras captured pieces of a black Chevrolet Corvette spread across Chrysler Drive.

According to MSP, troopers were alerted to the theft of a 2021 Corvette from a dealership in Novi just after 10 a.m. Police said On-Star provided updates to police on the vehicle’s location.

Troopers said the pursuit began when the Corvette was spotted by officers near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Outer Drive at about 10:30 a.m.

Authorities said the Corvette turned onto the I-75 Service Drive from Warren Avenue and sideswiped a van and crashed into multiple parked vehicles.

Michigan State Police said two people fled the wrecked vehicle on foot, but were quickly taken into custody by MSP and Detroit police officers.

