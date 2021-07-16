Metro Detroit weather: River flood warning issued for Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service has issued a river flood warning for Macomb County.

According to NWS, the warning was issued for the Clinton River near Clinton Township until further notice.

Officials said the flood stage was 16 feet as of 7 p.m. Friday. The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight.

Showers moved through Metro Detroit Friday and caused severe flooding in southeastern Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) urges drivers to be cautious when they notice floodwaters, as floods can cause many unexpected hazards and destroy vehicles.

An flood warning was previously issued until 5:15 p.m. in Wayne County, in addition to a flood advisory was effective until 4 p.m. for Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland and Macomb counties.

