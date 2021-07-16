Cloudy icon
76º

Local News

Traffic stop leads to violent 2-vehicle crash on Detroit’s west side

Police investigating the incident

Larry Spruill, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Crash, Vehicle Crash, Detroit Police Department, DPD, Detroit Police, Traffic Stop, Wayne County, Dexter Avenue, Ewald Circle, Michigan News, Local News, Local, News, Traffic News, Traffic, Local Traffic
Traffic stop leads to violent 2-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side
Traffic stop leads to violent 2-vehicle crash on Detroit's west side

DETROIT – A violent crash Thursday is under investigation on Detroit’s west side that started with police trying to pull over a driver.

“I saw him flying,” Glenn Hall said, describing the aftermath of a crash that shut down the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Ewald Circle. “(He was) pretty fast, over 70 (miles per hour).”

Detroit police said the incident happened at about 4:55 p.m., July 15, when an officer pulled over a BMW for not displaying a tag.

Read: Police pursuit ends with stolen 2021 Corvette crash in Midtown Detroit

That driver crashed into a van at the intersection when he ran the red light, damaging both vehicles.

Both drivers are in the hospital. The driver in the van is expected to be OK, and the driver in the BMW is in critical condition.

“We’re reviewing video footage from the squat car. We’re reviewing Green Light camera within the area. A comprehensive investigation is underway at this time. At this time, it appears the vehicle fled from the officer,” said Rudy Harper, Detroit Police Department public information officer.

More: Local news coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Larry Spruill Jr. joined the Local 4 News team in January 2018. Prior, he worked at WJAX in Jacksonville, Florida. Larry grew up as a military kid because his father is a retired Chief of the United States Air Force.

email