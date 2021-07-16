Traffic stop leads to violent 2-vehicle crash on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A violent crash Thursday is under investigation on Detroit’s west side that started with police trying to pull over a driver.

“I saw him flying,” Glenn Hall said, describing the aftermath of a crash that shut down the intersection of Dexter Avenue and Ewald Circle. “(He was) pretty fast, over 70 (miles per hour).”

Detroit police said the incident happened at about 4:55 p.m., July 15, when an officer pulled over a BMW for not displaying a tag.

That driver crashed into a van at the intersection when he ran the red light, damaging both vehicles.

Both drivers are in the hospital. The driver in the van is expected to be OK, and the driver in the BMW is in critical condition.

“We’re reviewing video footage from the squat car. We’re reviewing Green Light camera within the area. A comprehensive investigation is underway at this time. At this time, it appears the vehicle fled from the officer,” said Rudy Harper, Detroit Police Department public information officer.

