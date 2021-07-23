Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones avoids jail time after second bond violation

HOWELL, Mich. – Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones was in court on Friday (July 23) for a violation of his bond involving a tether that monitors alcohol intake.

This was the second violation of his bond and he avoided jail time once again. In his previous bond hearing he was given an alcohol tether that would tell the court if he was drinking. He has to pay for the tether or it will shut off and he’d be violating his bond again.

Last week the tether shut off for nonpayment. Even though his probation officer said they were reminding him to pay week after week. Prosecutor’s argued that Jones’ bond should be revoked this time and he should be held in jail.

Jones was initially charged with resisting arrest, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and possession of a weapon while under the influence of alcohol after his arrest.

Prosecutors said Jones drove from Southfield to Fowlerville and crashed his car in a ditch. They said Jones became uncooperative when paramedics tried to help his passenger, who was in need of treatment.

Officials said Jones used status of importance and showed police badges instead of ID’s while he was being uncooperative. An attorney for Jones argued that police used excessive force during the arrest.

On June 24 Jones was ordered to be tested for drugs and to wear an alcohol monitor. That order came amid a bond dispute.

Jones was elected in 2016 and represents Inkster and other portions of Wayne County. He’s a Senior Deacon, an active member of the National Guard and an auxiliary police officer in Inkster.

The judge said if Jones violated bond again he would be sent to jail.