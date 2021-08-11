Partly Cloudy icon
Police: 19-year-old killed, 17-year-old injured in shooting at Detroit gas station

Police say 19-year-old man fatally wounded, 17-year-old girl injured

DeJanay Booth, Web Producer

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man dead and a 17-year-old girl critically injured on Tuesday at a Detroit gas station.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m., Aug. 10, in the 23600 block of Grand River Avenue. Police said a male suspect opened fire striking both victims.

The suspect fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee heading southeast on Grand River Avenue, police said.

Police said the license plate on the vehicle is invalid.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

