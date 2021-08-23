‘We have been watching and know your every step’: Clarkston man charged with threatening Gov. Whitmer

CLARKSTON, Mich. – A Clarkston man is facing jail time for sending vulgar, threatening messages to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, officials said.

Kevin Dawe, 31, of Clarkston, is accused of sending threatening messages to the governor through web submissions to her Constituent Services Department -- one in January and another in March, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel said a censored excerpt of the messages read, “Take care ... and maybe shelter. We have been watching and know your every step. You f--- with everyday hard-working Americans, we F--- WITH YOU.”

Dawe is charged with two counts of malicious use of telecommunications services, misdemeanors each punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

“There is a fine line between airing grievances with an elected official and threatening their life or their loved ones,” Nessel said. “My office stands ready to pursue criminal charges against anyone who crosses that line.”

Dawe turned himself in to the Michigan State Police Metro North Post on Thursday (Aug. 19) and posted a $500 cash bond. Court dates will be set in Eaton County’s 56A District Court.