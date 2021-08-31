Detroit police make arrest in shooting that left 2-year-old girl hospitalized

DETROIT – One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting that happened in the 15000 block of Littlefield Street in Detroit Friday and left a 2-year-old girl hospitalized.

In addition to the child a man was also shot and injured Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

“My children were upstairs taking a bath when all of this broke out. When I went upstairs -- once the bullets got to ringing out -- I ran upstairs, I got her and she was under the bed. She was bloody, she didn’t have any clothes on because she had just got out of the tub,” said the child’s mother, Tiffany Garrett. “At first I thought I had blood all over me from my fiancé. I thought it was his because he got shot as well. So when I picked her up, she had blood all over her body.”

During the weekend Garrett’s 31-year-old fiancé was still in temporary serious condition, according to police. Police and Garrett said an altercation led to the shooting. As of Saturday the girl was still in critical condition.

On Monday Detroit police Tweeted, “ARREST UPDATE: Our special ops team arrested a suspect wanted in connection to the shooting of a 2 y/o. The child was struck in the arm & expected to be ok. Officers also recovered a .380 and several rounds.”

