Morning Briefing Sept. 18, 2021: Residents call for evacuations in Detroit neighborhood, woman killed in Birmingham pedestrian crash, FDA advisory panel recommends Pfizer booster for 65 and older, those at high risk

A group of residents and community leaders called for evacuations in a southwest Detroit neighborhood Friday as crews continue to investigate what caused an unexplained ground shift that a week prior.

Residents said they’re concerned about smells coming from the site and other potential health hazards.

State officials said there’s no threat to the public, but residents disagree. Their concerns were echoed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“They deserve dignity and we need answers,” Tlaib said.

Tlaib and outgoing Detroit city council member Raquel Castaneda-Lopez want the city to evacuate those that live in the area until the site is secured.

The city released a statement in response that read, ”Since the initial incident occurred the area has been made safe and there is nothing from a health or safety standpoint at this time that would necessitate an evacuation. However we continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

The city said the original gas line that had ruptured was closed off and the bypass should be up and running within days.

A woman in her late 30s was killed Friday morning in a Birmingham pedestrian crash that happened on Woodward Avenue, according to police.

The crash is not a hit-and-run and the vehicle responsible did stop afterward.

Police say the woman was crossing Woodward Avenue when a vehicle hit her.

Local 4 News was told that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash although a test will be conducted as part of the investigation.

Dealing the White House a stinging setback, a government advisory panel overwhelmingly rejected a plan Friday to give Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots across the board, and instead endorsed the extra dose only for those who are 65 or older or run a high risk of severe disease.

The twin votes represented a heavy blow to the Biden administration’s sweeping effort, announced a month ago, to shore up nearly all Americans’ protection amid the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

The decision was made by an influential committee of outside experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration.

Michigan reported 5,616 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 2,808 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 988,725, including 20,665 deaths. These numbers are up from 983,109 cases and 20,597 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 36 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 20,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 9.22% as of Friday, slightly higher than the previous week. The positive test rate has been steadily climbing since the end of June, when it was at its lowest. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,616 on Friday -- a significant jump since the beginning of July. The 7-day death average was 24 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 66,300 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 66.6% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.1% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: