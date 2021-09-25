Morning Briefing Sept. 25, 2021: Family seeks justice in deadly Inkster hit-and-run, Bloomfield Hills School Board president ousted due to mask controversy, Biden says talks over $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit “stalemate” in Congress

A Metro Detroit mother is devastated after her son was hit and killed while walking the street in Inkster.

“There’s no words in the English language to describe the pain of losing a child,” said Christina Fensom.

You can feel the pain, anguish and hurt in Fensom’s voice. Her son, 27-year-old Jacob Fountain, was killed while walking the street on Sept. 7. It happened at the intersection of Middlebelt Road and Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m. that day.

Inkster police said the driver kept going and the victim died at the scene.

“I’m missing a whole part of my soul,” Fensom said. “I’m not even a whole person anymore.”

Local 4 obtained video of the incident and the vehicle Inkster police are looking for.

The video captured the victim walking across the street when the vehicle police believe to be a grey or silver Ford Flex, made a wide right turn, striking him.

Jacob’s family said his birthday is Sunday. He would have turned 28.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Hundreds of parents and students came together Friday night to show support for a school board president who was ousted due to a mask controversy.

The decision to remove the president from his position Thursday was the latest move in what has been a tumultuous time for the Bloomfield Hills School District.

Parents and students showed up at Friday’s Bloomfield Hills High School football game with shirts and signs in support of former board president Paul Kolin.

“It’s amazing that in the era where we tell our students if they see something, say something -- we have done the opposite,” Kolin said at Thursday’s school board meeting.

Kolin’s fellow board members are angry over a list one parent made of families and students believed to be anti-mask. The list began circulating online with families on the list considering it bullying and a “burn list.”

Kolin said someone on the list asked him to intervene and he alerted the superintendent and the police.

“We had to hear about it from frantic community members who were being investigated by police,” said Bloomfield Hills School Board member Siva Kumar.

Kolin said he did what he should have done. The board disagreed and removed him from the position.

President Joe Biden says that talks over his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plan have hit a “stalemate” in Congress as he made the case for his expansive effort to recast the nation’s tax and spending programs and make what he sees as sweeping, overdue investments.

Biden spoke at the White House as Democrats in the House and Senate are laboring to finish drafts and overcome differences between the party’s centrist and moderate factions. Despite efforts by the president and congressional leaders to show progress, Biden on Friday cast the road ahead as long and potentially cumbersome, even with upcoming deadlines.

“We’re getting down to the hard spot here,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “We’re at this stalemate at the moment.”

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 weather forecast

Michigan reported 6,080 new cases of COVID-19 and 82 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 3,040 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,008,069, including 20,863 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,001,989 cases and 20,781 deaths, as of Wednesday. Of the 85 deaths reported Friday, 56 are from a vital records review.

Testing has increased to around 30,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 8.71% as of Friday. Hospitalizations have been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Cases are rising again in Michigan. The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 2,763 on Friday -- the highest it has been since early May. The 7-day death average was 29 on Friday. The state’s fatality rate is 2.1%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 75,100 on Wednesday.

Michigan has reported more than 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Wednesday, with 67.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose while 58.7% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Here’s a look at more of the data: