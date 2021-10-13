Thieves steal trailer used by ‘Brother Joe’ in Metro Detroit to help people in need

Thieves have no idea who they are really hurting. In a case of a stolen trailer in Metro Detroit, the victims are people in need. The owner is asking for the trailer back to continue the work he is doing for the community.

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Thieves often have no idea who they’re hurting. In the case of a stolen trailer in Metro Detroit, the victims are people in need and the owner needs it back to continue the work he does in the community.

“It’s a bummer to lose that trailer like that,” said “Brother Joe” with Outcry Youth and Street Ministry.

The man known as “Brother Joe” spends all of his nights on city streets giving back to those in need. He offers a hot meal with warm clothing and a kind word.

This past Sunday, he bought a used trailer to help him haul all of the food and clothing. Hours later, someone stole the trailer.

It was taken from his home in Garden City near Hartel Avenue and Leona Street, off of Cherry Hill Road. The trailer’s license plate is A292729.

“By morning, they stole it. The $2,500 right out the window,” he said. “It was a used trailer ... I think 16 foot. It was a good one, it was just solid.”

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is asked to contact Garden City police.

You can also find “Brother Joe,” who has a large presence on Facebook.

